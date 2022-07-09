Insight Bureau: Rishi Sunak , 42, whose resignation as Chancellor of the exchequer triggered an avalanche of resignations against Boris Johnson, is believed to be a contender for next UK Prime Minister.

He has already announced that he is standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of UK. If it happens, Sunak will be the first Indian origin man to be British Prime Minister.

I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi Sign up 👉 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022

Here are the 10 interesting facts about Rishi Sunak:

➡️ Sunak was first elected to Parliament in 2015 and was previously Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Deputy Treasury Secretary and responsible for overseeing public spending.

➡️ Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty met while they were students in California. The couple has two daughters.

➡️ Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire and IT services giant Infosys Ltd co-founder Narayan Murthy.

➡️ Rishi Sunak’s has Punjab origination. His father was a doctor and his mother ran a chemist shop. His grandparents had migrated to East Africa.

➡️ Sunak attended the prestigious Winchester College before going on to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. He also has an MBA from Stanford University in the United States.

➡️ Sunak gained huge popularity during the pandemic after crafting a massive package worth tens of billions of pounds to help businesses and workers.

➡️ Considered as a rising star in the Conservative Party, he is regularly nominated by the government for media interviews and represented Johnson in some televised debates during last year’s election campaign.

➡️ Rishi Sunak hogged the limelight in December 2019 when he took oath as Member of the Parliament in the House of Commons holding the Bhagavad Gita.

➡️ Rishi Sunak was chosen by Boris Johnson and appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020.

➡️ He was also fined for defying the Covid lockdown and attending a Downing Street gathering.