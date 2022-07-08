Evening News Insight – July 08, 2022

🔹 204 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280954.

🔹 Dra upadi Murmu accorded rousing welcome in Odisha.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hosts lunch for NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

🔹 Mamita Meher Murder Case: Prime accused Gobinda Sahu gets interim bail till July 22.

🔹 IMD predicts heavy rainfall, orange warning in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati in the next 24 hours.

🔹 The Enforcement Directorate issues a show cause notice to Amnesty India International Private Ltd.

🔹 Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated.

🔹 PM Modi announces one-day national mourning for Shinzo Abe.

🔹 Indian National Flag as a mark of respect for Shinzo Abe will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning (9th July) throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly.

🔹 Tamil Nadu: 31 students tested COVID positive from a school in Andipatti in Theni district. 10 parents also tested positive.

🔹 Death toll from landslide near railway construction site at Tupul in Manipur’s Noney district last week rises to 49.

🔹 Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 79.26 (provisional) against US dollar.