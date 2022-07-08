Evening News Insight – July 08, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Draupadi Murmu accorded rousing welcome in Odisha. CM Naveen Patnaik hosts lunch for NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.
151
🔹204 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280954. 
 
🔹Draupadi Murmu accorded rousing welcome in Odisha.
 
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hosts lunch for NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.
 
🔹Mamita Meher Murder Case: Prime accused Gobinda Sahu gets interim bail till July 22.
 
🔹IMD predicts heavy rainfall, orange warning in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati in the next 24 hours.
 
🔹The Enforcement Directorate issues a show cause notice to Amnesty India International Private Ltd.
 
🔹Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated.
Related Posts

Rousing Welcome accorded to Draupadi Murmu in Odisha

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Assassinated

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔹PM Modi announces one-day national mourning for Shinzo Abe.
 
🔹Indian National Flag as a mark of respect for Shinzo Abe will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning (9th July) throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly.
 
🔹Tamil Nadu: 31 students tested COVID positive from a school in Andipatti in Theni district. 10 parents also tested positive.
 
🔹Death toll from landslide near railway construction site at Tupul in Manipur’s Noney district last week rises to 49.
 
🔹Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 79.26 (provisional) against US dollar.
 
🔹The suspected killer of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he used a handmade gun.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.