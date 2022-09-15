100-Word Edit: Kishore Bhaina had the Last Laugh

By Sagar Satapathy
On Wednesday night, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) boasted with pride that it launched a crackdown on ‘Kishore Bhaina’ Mutton Hotel near the Doordarshan Kendra in Bhubaneswar, seized stale food, expired sauces and unhygienic colour while imposing penalty and cancelling its food registration.

In the morning, while “Bhaina” reopened his hotel and remained in denial mod, clueless BMC had to eat humble pie and maintained a stoic silence.

What happened in the night, remains everyone’s guess. The BMC tweet probably came too early, underestimating the ‘Bhaina Power’. As evident now, Kishore Bhaina had the last laugh.

Bhaina 1, BMC 0.

