TNI News Headlines – September 15, 2022

🔹 Out of 51 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 49 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 718.

🔹 Another 234 Covid patie nts have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1320450.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rings the ceremonial opening bell of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at Dalal Street.

🔹 Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued thunderstorm alert for Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city), Cuttack; issued a yellow warning for Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal tonight.

🔹 Odisha will collect fine against vehicles without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) from October 1.

🔹 Odisha will get 5G service in first phase, informed Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

🔹 6 people arrested in connection with rape and murder of two Dalit sisters in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

Centre and Assam Government sign a tripartite peace accord with 8 Tribal outfits of Assam in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

🔹 SSC scam case: CBI moves Alipore Court demanding CBI custody to interrogate former minister Partha Chatterjee.

🔹 Rupee falls 19 paise to close at 79.71 (provisional) against US dollar.