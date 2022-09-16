100-Word Edit: Kishore Bhaina loses the ‘Battle’ with BMC

Day 1 belonged to BMC while Kishore Bhaina remained defiant on Day 2. But, in this battle, he forgot what mistakes he had committed whether food safety standards violation or land encroachment. Result: Kishore Bhaina lost the battle as BMC razed his famous Mutton Hotel to the ground.

BMC Commissioner Vijay Kulange, who means work, was not in a mood to give in when he was on the right side.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It was a clear case of miscalculation by Kishore. Instead of cooperating with the BMC, he chose the path of confrontation and paid a heavy price.

Kishore 0. BMC + & +.