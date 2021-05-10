100-Word Edit: Himanta Biswa Sarma gets his due

Himanta Biswa Sarma - Man of the Moment. Chief Minister of Assam.

By Sagar Satapathy
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam
151

Due to the political, cultural and ethnic compulsions, BJP had to bring Sarbanand Sonowal from Centre to make him Assam CM in 2016. But, it was Himanta Biswa Sarma who deserved it more.

Despite this, Himanta continued to build BJP in North East, strengthened the party in Assam, helped it win the trust of people and scripted another great victory in 2021.

Himanta finally got his due today with the swearing-in as the CM of Assam. As he celebrates this moment, Rahul Gandhi must introspect for ignoring such a person whose exit triggered decimation of Congress in the North East.

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM

