TNI Bureau: A leaked document written by Chinese Military scientists and health officials in 2015 took the whole world by surprise. The document revealed that the Chinese Military scientists were discussing about the deadly coronavirus, much before the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China.



Sources said that the discussion was about how the Chinese military could deploy a new species of man-made virus as genetic bioweapons in the third world war and create a new era of genetic weapons. The scientists involved in the discussion were also planning to make bio weapons with different strains of the coronavirus.



The research paper titled “The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons” has been published in the news.com.au, an Australian News service. The paper is said to have suggested that the third world war would be fought with biological weapons.



It is notable that COVID-19 pandemic bas been caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2 which emerged in December 2019. Corona viruses are a large family of different strains of viruses, which cause respiratory diseases in humans- ranging from a common cold to acute respiratory problem.



According to a latest report, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, over 157 million people have been infected and 3.28 million died across the globe.