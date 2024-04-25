8 places in Odisha record temperature of 43°C or more

TNI Bureau: Blistering heatwave condition in Odisha continued with 8 places recoding temperature of 43°C or more today with Jharsuguda emerging as the hottest city at 43.8 degrees.

As per the later bulletin of the weather department, Jharsuguda was followed by Baripada and Nuapada as they boiled at 43.6 and 43.5 °C respectively.

The other places where the mercury rose to 43°C or more are Talcher (43.4), Boudh (43.2), Kendrapara (43), Cuttack (43) and Balangir (43).

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘Red Alert’ for ‘Severe Heatwave’ for next two days in the State.

Red Warning for heatwave to severe heatwave condition for April 26 has been issued over Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Khurda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi and Boudh.

Likewise, the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Khurda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi and Boudh have been issued Red Warning for heatwave to severe heatwave condition for April 27.