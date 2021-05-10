Drive-in Vaccination at 3 more places under BMC jurisdiction from tomorrow

TNI Bureau: To ensure social distancing, hassle free and smooth Covid vaccination within BMC jurisdiction, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched second phase of ‘drive-in’ vaccination centre at parking Lot of Utkala Kanika Galleria Mall, Kalpana Symphony Mall & Rudrapur KIIT University Cricket Stadium, Patia.

Eligible citizens who will book their slot for 2nd dose of COVID19 Vaccination for 45+ age group will be vaccinated inside their vehicles from tomorrow.

Slot booking starts at 6pm today. The drive will start on May 11 and will continue till May 15. As many as 300 people will be vaccinated in daily basis.

As per the decision taken by the civic body, no vehicle will be allowed inside the parking lot without slot booking.