100-Word Edit: G-23 Congress with Saffron Touch!

The Gandhis can’t ignore the dissent for long. This is the message given by 6 “dissident” Congress leaders in Jammu, wearing the saffron turban. They were part of the G-23 Group that openly batted for a change.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The ‘Show of Strength’ rally in Jammu was attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar and Vivek Tankha. They all acknowledged that there is a need to revive Congress in a democratic manner.

Will these leaders form a new Congress with a saffron touch if their voices are unheard within the party? This is the question.