NTA declares JEE Main 2024 result, 56 candidates secure 100 percentile

TNI Bureau: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the much-awaited results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2 Paper 1 (BTech and BE) assessment.

The candidates who had appeared the Main April session can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check their score card.

While as many as 56 candidates have got a perfect 100 percentile, Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar and Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra from Maharashtra secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 and 2 respectively. Haryana’s Aarav Bhatt secured the AIR-3 in the engineering entrance exams.

Out of the 56 candidates who scored a perfect score of 100 percentile, 15 are from Telangana and seven each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, six from Delhi, and five from Rajasthan.

It is to be noted here that a total of 924,636 candidates had registered for both the January and April sessions this year, with 822,899 candidates appearing for the exams in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.