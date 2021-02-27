Donating Blood remains a Passion for this Divyang Youth

TNI Bureau: Nothing can stop you if you are determined to serve the society as per the call of your conscience. It proves correct in case of Amresh Prasad Gouda, a 22-year-old youth from Ganjam district, who is currently staying in Bhubaneswar.

At the recently held Blood Donation Camp by Odisha-Mo Parivar – Jeevan Bindu in collaboration with Yuva Utkal Foundation, ‘Divyang Hero’ Amresh donated blood and motivated others to do the same.

Amresh has so far donated blood 8 times. He had lost his legs owing to tumor in spinal cord since birth. The tumour was removed in a successful surgery at the AIIMS, New Delhi, but it affected his legs permanently, making him paralysed forever.

Amresh was the Champion at the National IT challenge, 2019 and represented India at the Global IT Meet in South Korea and bagged a gold medal. He is a para- athlete and participated in more than 20-wheel chair marathon.

We, at Odisha-Mo Parivar always encourage such spirited people who consider blood donation as a noble work and come forward to save lives by showing such great gesture. We appeal everyone to join us in this movement.