Amit Shah launches Poll Campaign in Odisha; attacks Naveen Govt

TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday kick-started party’s campaign in Odisha ahead of the 2024 elections.

Amit Shah addressed the ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ in Western Odisha’s Sonepur district while launching a series of attack on the BJD.

Amit Shah asked the people of Odisha to overthrow “corrupt and inefficient” government in Odisha.

Terming 25 years of BJD rule in Odisha as a period of underdevelopment with massive corruption through officers, Amit Shah promised that if BJP will come to power it will end labour migration in the State. In just five years, the BJP will make Odisha number one.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Launching direct attack on the ruling BJD over Odia Asmita, Shah said that the Government which could not uphold the pride of its own language, literature and culture, cannot ensure State’s development.

While addressing the public meeting, Amit Shah took a dig at the Congress and BJD, saying that the Congress party and its allies were misleading people and delaying the Ram Temple issue.

Shah said, the State Government in Odisha tried to divert the attention from the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, but the people of Odisha failed such attempts.

When the Narendra Modi Government came to power, India responded strongly to the Pulwama attack by surgical airstrike. PM Modi led Government ended Article 370, terrorism and naxalism in the coun