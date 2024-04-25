IMD issues Red Alert for Heatwave in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued red alert for heatwave to severe heatwave condition for two days in Odisha.

The IMD has issued red alert saying heatwave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkal, Balangir, Nuapada, and Kahahandi oni April 26.

It also issued an orange warning for heatwave condition over the districts of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Khurda and Nayagarh for tomorrow.

Likewise, the RED alert also has been issued for April 27 as the weatherman said that heatwave to severe heatwave condition very likely to prevail places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkal, Bhadrak, Khurda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapda, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi and, Boudh.

During this period, heatwave condition is also very likely to prevail over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri on April 27. An orange warning has been issued for the same.