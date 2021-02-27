Odisha Govt allows Operas/Open Air Theatre shows with ceiling of 2000 Persons

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has announced Unlock Guidelines for March 2021.

While restrictions will remain in place in the Containment Zones till March 31, more relaxations have been given in Non-Containment Zones.

State Government today gave its permission to hold Operas and Open Air Theatre shows with a maximum ceiling of 2000 persons with effect from March 2021.

Marriage-related gatherings, funeral/last rites will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 500 persons.

Key Highlights:

👉 Jatras parties (open-air theatres) permitted to hold shows while subjected to a ceiling of 2000 persons.

👉 Persons with Influenza like Infection (ILI), severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and Covid-19 like symptoms will not be allowed at the Jatra venue.

👉 Organisers can provide online ticket booking facility. They should arrange sufficient number of counters to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets.

👉 Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning & use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

👉 Conduct of examinations (including academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities.

👉 School & Mass Education Department is authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of reopening of schools under its control in respect of Classes from 9 to 12 in a graded manner in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

👉 School & Mass Education Department may allow conduct of intra-school class promotion examination for 9th and 11st Standards giving the option of online examination to the students with consent of their parents/guardians.

👉 The Department of Skill Development and Technical Education is authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of Engineering Colleges and other Technical Education/ Skill Development Institutions and Hostels under its control superintendence

👉 Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

👉 Marriage-related gatherings, funeral & last rite rituals will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 500 persons.

👉 In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the above ceilings

👉 Local authorities (DM, municipal commissioner) will decide on reopening of public worship in religious places/places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

👉 The department of Higher Education has also been authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions and hostels under its control/ superintendence/ supervision by following the guidelines/ SOP issued by the Department/ UGC/ AICTE/ Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

👉 Large social gathering continue to be prohibited.

👉 Social, religious, political, educational, sports, entertainment & cultural functions & other congregations shall be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 500 persons.

👉 Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums & assembly shalls be allowed to open.