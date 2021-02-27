Odisha Govt allows Operas/Open Air Theatre shows with ceiling of 2000 Persons

Odisha Govt allows Operas/Open Air Theatre shows

By Sagarika Satapathy
148

TNI Bureau:  Odisha Government has announced Unlock Guidelines for March 2021.

While restrictions will remain in place in the Containment Zones till March 31, more relaxations have been given in Non-Containment Zones.

State Government today gave its permission to hold Operas and Open Air Theatre shows with a maximum ceiling of 2000 persons with effect from March 2021.

Marriage-related gatherings, funeral/last rites will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 500 persons.

Key Highlights:

👉 Jatras parties (open-air theatres) permitted to hold shows while subjected to a ceiling of 2000 persons.

👉 Persons with Influenza like Infection (ILI), severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and Covid-19 like symptoms will not be allowed at the Jatra venue.

👉 Organisers can provide online ticket booking facility. They should arrange sufficient number of counters to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets.

👉 Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning & use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

👉 Conduct of examinations (including academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities.

👉 School & Mass Education Department is authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of reopening of schools under its control in respect of Classes from 9 to 12 in a graded manner in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Related Posts

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India Toy Fair 2021

Burla: 25 VSSUT Students test positive for Covid-19

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 School & Mass Education Department may allow conduct of intra-school class promotion examination for 9th and 11st Standards giving the option of online examination to the students with consent of their parents/guardians.

👉 The Department of Skill Development and Technical Education is authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of Engineering Colleges and other Technical Education/ Skill Development Institutions and Hostels under its control superintendence

👉 Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

👉 Marriage-related gatherings, funeral & last rite rituals will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 500 persons.

👉 In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the above ceilings

👉 Local authorities (DM, municipal commissioner) will decide on reopening of public worship in religious places/places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

👉 The department of Higher Education has also been authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions and hostels under its control/ superintendence/ supervision by following the guidelines/ SOP issued by the Department/ UGC/ AICTE/ Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

👉 Large social gathering continue to be prohibited.

👉 Social, religious, political, educational, sports, entertainment & cultural functions & other congregations shall be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 500 persons.

👉 Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums & assembly shalls be allowed to open.

Odisha govt issues guidelines for March Odisha govt issues guidelines for March Odisha govt issues guidelines for March

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.