TNI Morning News Headlines – April 25, 2024

➡️ 2 Maoists killed in the exchange of fire with security personnel in Boudh, arms and grenades recovered. around 50 ultras are hiding in the area. Operation underway: Sources.
➡️East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Bhubaneswar will provide economy meals to passengers at nine important railway stations under its jurisdiction in summer.
➡️BJP stalwart and Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha today to hit campaign trail.
➡️Indian NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, reviews progress in bilateral cooperation.
➡️JD(U) leader Saurabh Kumar shot dead in Patna.
➡️Maharashtra: Vodafone Idea Limited FPO listed on NSE.
➡️IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs.
➡️Sensex declines 296.79 points to 73,556.15 in early trade; Nifty dips 97.15 points to 22,305.25.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.36 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US State Department official visits Jain Temple in California.
➡️US announces USD 1 billion new security assistance for Ukraine.
