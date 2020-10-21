100-Word Edit: Endgame Plasma Therapy!

On October 7, TNI had posted one 100-Word Edit saying “Plasma Therapy not a Gamechanger”. Our view was based on the ICMR Panel report. Now, the GoI is mulling removing this as a Covid Treatment option.

Plasma Therapy continues across the States, mostly in Delhi, Odisha and UP. ICMR is convinced with its study that Plasma Therapy does not reduce mortality rate and does not even help patients with less severe symptoms.

Since Plasma Therapy is added to the National Covid Guidelines, the Government of India may take a call to remove the option so that all States follow suit.

