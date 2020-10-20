IPICOL, FICCI sign MoU to boost next edition of Make in Odisha conclave

TNI Bureau: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) through video conferencing to support the invest promotion activities for the next edition of Make in Odisha conclave.

The Odisha Government has selected FICCI as the national industry partner for the next edition of ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave, the flagship business event of the State Government which showcases the State as a preferred investment destination in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that even during these trying times; Odisha has undertaken various investment promotion activities and leveraged digital technology to reach out to the investor community.

This is evident by the fact that the state has attracted over Rs 24,300 Crore worth of new investments since February 2020, he informed.

With the signing of this MoU, he expressed confidence that the State will take the next leap in terms of industrial growth and development.