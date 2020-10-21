TNI Morning News Headlines – October 21, 2020

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Police pays tribute to police martyrs on the occasion of 61st Police Commemoration Day
Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1931 Covid-19 cases including 1120 quarantine and 811 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 274181 including 252197 recoveries & 20750 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 273 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (153) and Angul (120).

👉 Odisha reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 in Mayurbhanj and 2 from Puri. Toll mounts to 1181.

👉 Low pressure likely to intensify into a well-marked low pressure in next 24 hours. Met issues yellow warning for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore on Wednesday.

👉 Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) Bhubaneswar Director, Dr Sanghamitra Pati, receives the Samanta Chandrashekhar Award for the year 2018 from Odisha Vigyan Academy.

👉 Vigilance raids 5 places including house & office of Bhubaneswar R&B Division Assist Engineer on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his know sources of income.

👉 Maoists kill a man by slitting his throat at Khajuriguda area in Malkangiri Dist on suspicion of being police informer.

👉 A youth from Kukudimundi village in Mayurbhanj Dist shot with arrow by neighbour succumbs.

India News

👉 India reports 54,044 new COVID-19 cases & 717 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 76,51,108 including 7,40,090 active cases, 67,95,103 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,15,914 deaths.

👉 Total 9,72,00,379 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th October. Of these, 10,83,608 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 With 46,000 new cases, India sees lowest daily spike in 3 Months.

👉 Covid-19 Virus can hit recovered Covid patients once antibodies start depleting: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

👉 ICMR mulling to remove plasma therapy from Covid treatment protocol, says that plasma therapy did not reduce mortality or progression to severe disease condition.

👉 US welcomes India’s formal invitation to Australia for annual Exercise Malabar.

👉 23 accused of crime against women sentenced to life imprisonment in last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh.

👉 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang.

World News

👉 Global coronavirus cases surpass 40.7 million, deaths over 1123960.

