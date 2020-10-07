100-Word Edit: Plasma Therapy not a Gamechanger!

By Sagar Satapathy
Contrary to the claims made by various state governments, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) has revealed that there is no benefit of plasma therapy arresting mortality in moderate to severe COVID-19 cases. It also failed to check the virus in less severe cases.

Plasma Therapy which started in Delhi, was adopted by almost all States in India. However, it’s disappointing to note that Plasma Therapy hardly helps the moderate to severe Covid-19 patients,

The ICMR has one good news though. They have received approval for clinical trial of horse serum on Covid-19 patients. Let’s hope for the best.

