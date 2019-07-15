100-Word Edit: Dream comes true after 44 Years

They ruled the Cricket World, popularised the sports and introduced many others, including India to the Game of Cricket. Yet, they had to wait for 44 years to win their maiden Title. Luck smiled on them at the Lord’s although it’s New Zealand that played better in the Final.

They hosted World Cup 5 times, reached the Final 4 times. They dreamed the World Cup title since its inception in 1975, which finally came true in 2019. England played like Champions throughout the tournament. They were the favourites, but the Kiwis gave them run for their money in the final.