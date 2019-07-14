VIDEO: UAE Odia Samaj comes to rescue of Standed Labourers in Dubai

TNI Bureau: The Odia Samaj in UAE has come to the rescue of 17 labourers from Ganjam District, who were cheated by a local agent who sent them to Dubai by taking Rs 60,000 each and made them work there.

They were promised a salary of Rs 35,000 per month, but did not get a single penny even after 9 months. When they refused to work further, they were suspended by the company and left stranded.

The Odia Samaj in UAE immediately stepped on and provided them with food and medical support. They helped the labourers to reach the labour camp in Sharjah. The Indian Consulate officials later visited the camp and assured all support to them.

In the video below, the grateful labourers have thanked the UAE Odia Samaj for their timely help and urged the India Govt to make necessary arrangements to bring them back home.