100-Word Edit: COVID-19 Explosion in Odisha Hospitals

One after another, the hospitals in Odisha are getting hit by COVID-19. While Blue Wheel Hospital in Bhubaneswar was sealed after it reported 40-odd COVID-19 positive cases, similar cases have been reported from several hospitals across the State.

We have been getting the reports of high number of positive cases at hospitals in other states, including Delhi and Maharashtra. It’s the turn of Odisha now.

22 Cancer patients getting infected with Coronavirus at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre, is a dangerous and alarming situation. Whether SCB, MKCG, AIIMS, Apollo or any other hospitals, COVID cases are rising. Testing times ahead!