203 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Another 203 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital on Friday in Odisha.

Out of 8106 positive cases in the State, 5705 people have recovered from the disease so far. the number of recovered cases is more than the active cases in the state.

The recovered cases today included 38 from Ganjam, 37 from Khurdha, 19 from Gajapati, 18 from Cuttack, 18 from Jagatsinghpur, 12 from Sambalpur, 12 from Sundergarh, 10 from Dhenkanal, 8 from Jajpur, 7 from Bargarh, 6 from Mayurbhanj 5 from Rayagada 3 each from Balasore & Kandhamal 2 from Puri 1 each from Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri, Keonjhar & Nabarangpur.

Sagarika Satapathy
