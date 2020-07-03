English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Fact Check: Did Bharat Biotech Vice President take COVAXIN?

By Sagar Satapathy
Bharat Biotech VP Fact Check
132

TNI Bureau: A viral photo along with a caption has gone viral on Social Media with the claims that Vice President of Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL), Dr V. K. Srinivas took the Corona vaccine clinical trial.

“Dr V. K.SrinivBharat Biotech VP Fact Checkas , Vice President, Bharat biotech, taking Corona vaccine clinical trial. After taking the first dose that he said he is the first person in India to take vaccine developed by his team in Bharat Biotech. Look at the confidence that they have in their product”, the viral message reads.

However, Bharat Biotech has rubbished the viral message and photo saying “Certain images and messages being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms have NOT been disseminated by Bharat Biotech. The image being circulated is a routine procedural blood draw for testing all production staff”.

Related Posts

Fact Check: Fake Claims made on AYUSH Ministry

Fact Check: China manufacturing #BoycottChina T-Shirts?

It’s TRUE that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) asking it to speed up the clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID vaccine) or ‘COVAXIN’ so that it gets ready for use by August 15. But, the viral photo and caption on Bharat Biotech VP has turned out to be FAKE.

Also Read:

India targets to launch COVID-19 Vaccine by August 15!

Sagar Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!