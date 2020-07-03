Fact Check: Did Bharat Biotech Vice President take COVAXIN?

TNI Bureau: A viral photo along with a caption has gone viral on Social Media with the claims that Vice President of Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL), Dr V. K. Srinivas took the Corona vaccine clinical trial.

“Dr V. K.Sriniv as , Vice President, Bharat biotech, taking Corona vaccine clinical trial. After taking the first dose that he said he is the first person in India to take vaccine developed by his team in Bharat Biotech. Look at the confidence that they have in their product”, the viral message reads.

However, Bharat Biotech has rubbished the viral message and photo saying “Certain images and messages being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms have NOT been disseminated by Bharat Biotech. The image being circulated is a routine procedural blood draw for testing all production staff”.

It’s TRUE that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) asking it to speed up the clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID vaccine) or ‘COVAXIN’ so that it gets ready for use by August 15. But, the viral photo and caption on Bharat Biotech VP has turned out to be FAKE.

