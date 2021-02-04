100-Word Edit: Celebrities are not Role Models

The ongoing farmers’ protests have exposed many celebrities – whether in India or abroad. There were enough indications earlier. Now, things have become clear.

Who are these celebrities? We love their performance and become their fans. They get paid for that. Why should we consider them as our idols? People like us make them influencers. As a result, they try to influence our thoughts.

Whether Global or Indian, these celebrities either get paid or receive instructions to post/tweet on the issues not related to their interest. Their agenda is loud and clear. We need to be careful and act consciously.