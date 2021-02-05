Zilla Parishad Bypolls: BJD holds the edge in Parjang

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is holding an edge over the BJP candidate in Zilla Parishad bypolls in Parjang in Dhenkanal district.

BJP had won this seat in 2017 Zilla Parishad elections from Zone Number 3. However, thanks to whirlwind tour of senior BJD leaders MLA Dr. Nrusingha Charan Sahu and District Observer and State General Secretary Bijay Nayak, things are changing fast.

Polling will be held in Parjang Zilla Parishad Zone No. 3 on February 11. Campaigning will come to an end on February 9.

BJD candidate Mamata Pani is banking more on women voters, who have been with CM Naveen Patnaik for the last 20 years. BJD is highlighting issues such as Women Empowerment, Mission Shakti and other development vision to woo the voters.