TNI Evening News Headlines- February 04, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Konark: State Minister Tusharkanti Behera informed that the procession of holy dip rituals at Chandrabhaga Beach will be observed with only 500 devotees this year in view of Covid restrictions.

➡️ The National Testing Agency has announced to conduct the NCHM JEE Entrance Exams for 2021 on June 12.

➡️Puri: A helpline number has been launched by the police after a tourist couple was allegedly beaten by the staff of a private bus.

➡️ Odisha gets Rs 6,995.58 crore for Railway Projects in #Budget2021 : @EastCoastRail

➡️ Tata Trust abandons Odisha’s cancer care project inaugurated two years back.

➡️ Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges State government to settle land acquisition issues creating problems in expansion of railway lines in Kandhamal,Boudh and Sonepur.

India News

➡️ Delhi Police filed an FIR against Environmentalist Greta Thunberg under section 153A of IPC for provocative tweets over farm laws.

➡️ Sensex reaches an all-time high as it closes 358 points higher at 50,614.

➡️ Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri performed the bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Central Vista Avenue.

➡️On World Cancer Day 2021, Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra released a Hindi translation of her co-authored book ‘The Magic Immunity Pill’.

➡️ No new Covid-19 case has been reported in Andra Pradesh within the last 24 hours.

➡️ As per the Indian Government, about 4.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the vaccination drive commenced.

➡️.The second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers from 13th February onwards

➡️ Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm after the turmoil by opposition members over 3 new farm laws.

➡️ 1239 private facilities and 5912 government facilities are being used as Covid-19 vaccination sites in the country as of now.

➡️ Nationwide Serosurvey reports indicates a large proportion of the population still remains vulnerable to Covid-19: ICMR

➡️ SEBI bans Future Group CEO Kishore Bayani from accessing the security market for a year after he allegedly indulged in insider trading activity in shares of his company in 2017.

World News

➡️ New Zealand’s medicines regulator MedSafe approves Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine for domestic use.

➡️ Northern Ireland protocol designed under The Brexit Agreement will not be scrapped.

➡️ Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu postponed his plans indefinitely to visit UAE and Bahrain amid Covid-19 travel restrictions.

➡️ Australia demands United Nations probe into new China Uighur abuse claims.

➡️ Myanmar blocks social media platform Facebook in the country.

➡️ UK commences the world’s first alternate dosing Covid-19 vaccine trial to determine the effects of using different vaccines for the first and second dose.

➡️ Malaysia plans to complete Covid-19 vaccine rollout by February 2022.

➡️ The Red Cross aims to vaccinate 500 million people across 100 countries.