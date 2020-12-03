Twitter War: Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh tears into Kangana Ranaut

By Sagar Satapathy
Kangana Ranaut Diljit Dosanjh
198

TNI Bureau: The war of words between Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut and ‘Udta Punjab’ Actor Diljit Dosanjh, took an ugly turn with the “Jhansi Ki Rani” getting personal and Diljit paying her back in the same coin.

The Twitter War began on Kangana’s tweet on farmers, which she wanted to discredit by quoting a misleading and false tweet. She had tweeted false information about an elderly Sikh woman, saying she is protesting to earn a sum of Rs 100. Kangana also claimed that she was the same Shaheen Bagh Dadi, Bilkis Bano.

Although she tried damage control by deleting the tweet and issuing a clarification later, it was too late and it did not work.

Kangana got upset and frustrated after being called out. She even used words like ‘Paltu’, ‘Chamcha’ ‘Chat Chat Ke’ against Diljit Dosanjh who responded asking her whether she did the same with all those people she worked with.

Diljit also hit out at Kangana saying he does not struggle in Bollywood, but gets offers from Bollywood to work there.

Twitter hailed Diljit for standing up to Kangana Ranaut and winning the war while the ‘Queen’ is being backed by those who dub the farmers’ protest “anti-national”. Another campaign has started to dub Diljit as an “anti-national” and “anti-Hindu”.

Meanwhile, Advocate Hakam Singh has filed a legal notice against Kangana for her false claims. The lawyer told ANI on 2 December, “I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Ms Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Ms Kaur) was available as a hired protester for Rs 100. The notice gives Ranaut seven days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued.”

Check the Twitter War between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh:

 

Related Posts

Flying is not Crime; defending the Corrupt is

Ram Gopal Varma launches CORONAVIRUS Trailer

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.