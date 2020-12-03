Twitter War: Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh

TNI Bureau: The war of words between Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut and ‘Udta Punjab’ Actor Diljit Dosanjh, took an ugly turn with the “Jhansi Ki Rani” getting personal and Diljit paying her back in the same coin.

The Twitter War began on Kangana’s tweet on farmers, which she wanted to discredit by quoting a misleading and false tweet. She had tweeted false information about an elderly Sikh woman, saying she is protesting to earn a sum of Rs 100. Kangana also claimed that she was the same Shaheen Bagh Dadi, Bilkis Bano.

Although she tried damage control by deleting the tweet and issuing a clarification later, it was too late and it did not work.

Kangana got upset and frustrated after being called out. She even used words like ‘Paltu’, ‘Chamcha’ ‘Chat Chat Ke’ against Diljit Dosanjh who responded asking her whether she did the same with all those people she worked with.

Diljit also hit out at Kangana saying he does not struggle in Bollywood, but gets offers from Bollywood to work there.

Twitter hailed Diljit for standing up to Kangana Ranaut and winning the war while the ‘Queen’ is being backed by those who dub the farmers’ protest “anti-national”. Another campaign has started to dub Diljit as an “anti-national” and “anti-Hindu”.

Meanwhile, Advocate Hakam Singh has filed a legal notice against Kangana for her false claims. The lawyer told ANI on 2 December, “I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Ms Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Ms Kaur) was available as a hired protester for Rs 100. The notice gives Ranaut seven days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued.”

Check the Twitter War between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh:

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾 Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

I had only commented on Shaheen Baag dadi cos they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I don’t know from where they brought another elderly lady in to the picture and now endlessly spreading lies.Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman. https://t.co/EI9xlXwaEu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai…?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,main Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon,maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha, if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Mai Das riha Tainu EH BOLLYWOOD Wale Ni PUNJAB WALE AA .. 2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sunava Ge.. AA JAAA……. AA JAAA…. Jehda Tu DRAMA LAYA MAINU LAGDA EH PUNJAB WALE HEE KADDAN GE.. HOR KISEY TON LOT V NI AUNA TUSI… AA JAA AA JAA https://t.co/re9OepIWB5 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA…

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie? Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR 😊 Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA 2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA Aa JAA… @KanganaTeam Dheley Di Akal Ni Tainu.. Sadian Maava Nu Tu 100rs Wali Das dian.. Bollywood Di Dhamki Te Draava Kisey Hor nu Daee JAA Ke.. Asi VATT Kadhan Nu Hee Jamey an Tu Boldi Rahi an Bollywood waleya Nu..Tera Muh Pey Geya Har ek Nu Maada Bolan Da.. — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Punjabi samajh aati hai mujhe, jinhonne Delhi mein riots karvaye khoon ki nadiyaan bahae, dangge karvaye unko defend karte hue sharm nahi aati? Tujhe kya sharm aayegi, kjo kaise kaam deta hai sabko pata hai 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Gal Kehdi Ho Rahi aa Eh Ja Kidar Nu Rahi aa ..? Dimagh theek aa Tera? Gallan Na Ghumaa.. Sidha Jawab de.. Jo bhonki an Tu sadian maava Lai.. Aa Ke Gal Kari Sadian Maavan Naal Jina Nu Tu 100 Rs Di Dasdi c .. Sari HEROINE Giri Kadh Den gian.. https://t.co/K6V1SjuAi6 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA Aa JAA… Oye Bad Dimag Batmeez… Gal HO RAHI JIS MAA NU TU 100 rs. Dihadi wai Keh ke foto paee c.. Os Bebe Da JAVAB Sun Leya c Yaan Dobara Bheja.. Avi gal na ghumaa Hun.. GAL KAR NI BHAJJI DA .. Jod tod Bollywood ch chalda hona Tera.. Punjabi’an Naal Ni Chalna https://t.co/EmfatISrrk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Mera ya tumhara sahi hona zaroori nahin hai, desh ka sahi hona zaroori hai, tum log farmers ko bhatka rahe ho, pareshaan hoon main inn protests se aaye din in riots se iss khoon kharabe se, aur tum sab bhaagidaar ho ismein… remember that … https://t.co/shhe4lyM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Ah Tainu Khoob Kharabe Wale Lagde ne..? Har gal Te Khoob Kharaba.. Chauni ki an Tu ? Eh Sadey Lai RABB DA ROOP NE🙏🏾 Tainu Bolan Di Tameez Ni Sikahi Kisey Ne Punjabi Dasan Ge Tainu Kidan Boli da Apne Ton Vadeya Naal.. https://t.co/RCqerefEFf pic.twitter.com/dMe4Xi2H52 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation: Do they appear to you as one who will incite violence?

Every word you say is like that, what do you want?

They are like God for us

Did nobody teach you any etiquette of speaking?

Punjabis will teach you how to speak to those who are elder to you https://t.co/3vOMV1Gwn9 — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) December 3, 2020

This is ruling party leader from Punjab jo inn aatankiyon ki pol khol raha hai, this is what they have to say about KJO chaploos aur baki aatanki jo desh ke tukde karna chahte hain, dadi ko bina matlab drag karke apna agenda chala rahe hain… shame on tukde gang… https://t.co/L0KFQtTi1D — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Punjab Bharat Mata ka dil hai, we need to recognise these terrorists who want to pull India’s heart out from her body. Handful of power hungry people can’t break this nation. Roar against tukde gang India, also thank you for trending #सब_पर_भारी_कंगना https://t.co/nsoVM6t89r — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020