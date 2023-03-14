100-Word Edit: BJD snubs K Kavitha

The Biju Janata Dal has been at the forefront to aggressively bat for the passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament with various pro-women initiatives. The party has been on a massive political outreach campaign to press for the demand.

However, BJD did not join the movement launched by BRS Leader and Telangana CM KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in New Delhi.

While 18 parties including AAP, Shiv Sena (Uddhav), RJD, SP, NC, PDP, JD(U), NCP, CPI, CPM etc joined her hunger strike, BJD gave it a miss. BJD’s silence on this matter, has fuelled speculations in Delhi’s political circle.