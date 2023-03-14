Demand Grows to bring Locomotive of Parala Maharaja back to Odisha

TNI Bureau: After former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s Douglas DC-3 ‘Dakota’ aircraft was brought home, now there has been a fresh demand to bring the Locomotive of Parala Maharaja back to Odisha.

A known researcher Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, on his Twitter handle informed that he has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his intervention to bring back the locomotive of Paralakhemundi Light Railway engine installed at DRM, Waltair division to Paralakhemundi PLH as a mark of respect to the Maharaja of Paralakhemundi.

Meanwhile, State Vice President of Odisha BJP, Bhrugu Baxipatra extended his support to the demand.

Taking to his Twitter account, the senior BJP leader said, “On behalf of the people of Gajapati Dist & Odisha, I request Hon’ble Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw to bring back locomotive of Paralakhemundi Light Railway engine installed at DRM, Waltair division to Paralakhemundi PLH as a mark of respect to the Maharaja of Paralakhemundi.”

“It would be a fitting tribute to the vision of the first Premier of Odisha Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and his father Maharaja Goura Chandra Gajapati who introduced the first privately managed Railway in Odisha 123 years ago,” hi e added.