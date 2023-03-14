TNI Morning News Headlines – March 14, 2023

➡️ Odisha Government spent over Rs 17.89 crore on chopper rides of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari in the State Assembly.

➡️ National Tribal Craft Mela-2023, National Tribal Dance Festival-2023 inaugurated at Adivasi Exhibition Ground of Unit-I in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Niali sheep death: 29 sheep, 4 goats killed by suspected animal in last two days at Pokharisahi under Kantapada block.

➡️ H3N2 virus: Health experts call for masks, better hygiene.

➡️ 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court to deliver verdict today on Centre’s plea for additional compensation to victims.

➡️ Air hostess pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru as she warned him of legal action for not marrying her.

➡️ Delhi Government confirmed that it will continue to provide power subsidies to all people in the City.

➡️ India batter Shreyas Iyer to miss Cricket for significant period due to back injury.

➡️ Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.27 against US dollar in early trade.