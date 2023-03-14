TNI Morning News Headlines – March 14, 2023

➡️Odisha Government spent over Rs 17.89 crore on chopper rides of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari in the State Assembly.
➡️National Tribal Craft Mela-2023, National Tribal Dance Festival-2023 inaugurated at Adivasi Exhibition Ground of Unit-I in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Niali sheep death: 29 sheep, 4 goats killed by suspected animal in last two days at Pokharisahi under Kantapada block.
➡️H3N2 virus: Health experts call for masks, better hygiene.
➡️1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court to deliver verdict today on Centre’s plea for additional compensation to victims.
➡️Air hostess pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru as she warned him of legal action for not marrying her.
➡️Delhi Government confirmed that it will continue to provide power subsidies to all people in the City.
➡️India batter Shreyas Iyer to miss Cricket for significant period due to back injury.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.27 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️USA , UK, Australia agree on nuclear submarine project.
