100-Word Edit: BJD initiates; Aparajita follows suit

The BJP held a mega show at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on September 29 and 30. BJD held its large convention at Baramunda Ground on the same days.

The BJD Youth and Students wasted no time and ensured cleaning of the ground on 30th evening soon after the meeting was over.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi waited for two days, probably a Sunday to replicate the same at Janata Maidan.

The talk of the town now – whether Aparajita has started following BJD to taste success? Aparajita, who is sidelined within her own party, has been left to fight a lonely battle.