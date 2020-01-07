100-Word Edit: BJD backs JNU Protests in Odisha

On Monday, Utkal University students affiliated to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a protest against JNU attack and sought protection for the student community from the goons.

It’s an irony that their own University has been heavily politicized leading to unabated violent incidents, but they hardly tried to protect its sanctity. They never made any sincere efforts to restore peace in the campus.

Time and again, Vani Vihar is rocked with violence with student leaders switching sides. Innocent students face the music, but the powerful as well as outsiders get away with their clout linked to patronage by powerful politicians.