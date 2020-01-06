100-Word Edit: ‘Free Kashmir’ Placards in JNU Protests

The brutal attack on Students/Professors by “outsiders” at JNU cannot be justified even if it started following clashes between Left and Right wings. There is a difference between fight between student groups and a coordinated attack on Students by ‘masked goons’.

While many people across the nation united to condemn the attack on JNU and called for strong action against the culprits, the ‘Free Kashmir’ placards at a JNU protest in Mumbai, will certain upset everyone.

There won’t be any compromise on India’s official position on Kashmir. ‘Free Kashmir’ slogan is definitely not what we want to see or hear.