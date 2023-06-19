100-Word Edit: Big Thumbs Down to Tata Power

The Summer 2023 exposed all hollow claims of Tata Power (TPCODL) in Odisha. Amidst the intense heatwave conditions, frequent disruption of power supply added to the woes of common people.

Neither the Government nor Opposition is happy with Tata Power for its failure to provide uninterrupted power supply during the scorching Summer.

Public is outraged and hit the streets. Rains may bring some relief to the people, but will Tata Power live up to the expectations in future? This has to be seen.

Tata Power has let down the people of Odisha. Course correction is the need of the hour.