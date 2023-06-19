Odisha gears up for Ratha Jatra 2023

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has made elaborate arraAll roads lead to the pilgrim town. Thousands of devotees have started thronging pilgrim town Puri to witness the nine-day long Rath Yatrangements for smooth and timely conduct of the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings on Tuesday.

All roads lead to the pilgrim town. Thousands of devotees have started thronging pilgrim town Puri to witness the nine-day long Rath Yatra beginning on Tuesday.

Lord Jagannath and his two siblings – elder brother Balabhadra and younger sister Subhadra – are ready to give darshan to the public in Raths and visit Gundicha Temple.

The three majestic chariots are almost ready and will be brought to the Singha Dwar and parked facing East towards Gundicha temple. The chariots will be pulled by lakhs of devotees on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees visited the temple on Monday on the occasion of Nabajouban darshan after the deities recovered from 14-day long illness.

The Parimanika darshan of the Lords was started early at 7:20 a.m. due to early completion of rituals and this was followed by the Sahana Mela darshan from 8:05 a.m. in which the devotees witnessed the Nabajoubana Besha (attire) of the Lords from the Bhitara Katha inside the Jagmohan, said Odisha Chief Secretary P.K. Jena, who was in Puri on Monday.

Praying for a chill weather tomorrow, Jena said all arrangements have been made keeping heatwave condition in view. Sufficient drinking water facilities including distribution of water bottles have been made for the devotees, he said.

Water sprinkling will be done by the fire service personnel and ORS will also be given to the devotees, Jena stated.

“Till now, all the rituals are being conducted smoothly and little ahead. We will have another round of discussion with the senior servitors this evening for timely completion of the rituals during Ghosa Yatra,” he added.

Tight security arrangements have been made in and around Puri town for the festival. The pilgrim town has been divided into 14 zones and 29 sectors.(IANS)