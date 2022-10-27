100-Word Edit: Battle of Dhamnagar reaches Delhi

The Battle of Dhamnagar has taken a decisive turn with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan showing unprecedented aggression and turning the heat on the ruling party.

With Dharmendra moving to EC in person with complaints against BJD, the ruling party quicker approached the apex electoral body today with a counter complaint.

Dharmendra will be holding campaigns through Padayatra in Dhamnagar Assembly Constituency on October 28 and 29. His reputation will be at stake in Dhamnagar unlike the previous bypolls.

All eyes will be on Rajendra Das and Congress votes too. They may play a key role in the vote swing.