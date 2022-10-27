Similipal National Park to reopen for tourists from 1 Nov; Book your stay here

TNI Bureau: The Similipal National Park will reopen for tourists on November 1, as informed by officials. The park was closed for tourists from mid-June ahead of the monsoon.

According to sources, officials have been directed to inspect the roads inside Similipal National Park and put in place necessary facilities required for tourists.

Tourists will be restricted from carrying plastic bags and other items besides alcohol inside the park. They will be allowed to enter the park between 6 am and 9 am and leave the premises from Barehipani and Jaranda by 3 pm and Chahala by 4 pm.

Meanwhile the government has also allowed 25 buses from Baripada and 35 buses from Jashipur to the national park.

Tourists can book their stay inside the park by visiting the official website of Odisha tourism’s Eco tour Odisha.

Book your stay here:

www.ecotourodisha.com