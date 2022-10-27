Vistadome Coach starts running via Koraput; Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Kirandul Visakhapatnam express has started Vistadome coach service from Wednesday 26th October. The express will operate via Koraput, Araku and Jagdalpur from today.

The train will connect three states that are Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhatisgarh benefitting many passengers.

Notably, the train was earlier running to Araku only with detaching the Vistadome coaches in its way to Visakhapatnam. Which later grabbed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw’s attention.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Vistadome coach is very much popular for its advance facilities. The coach will be a special attraction for passengers as it has many facilities such as see-through glass roofroof for passengers to have scenic views of the route.

What is a Vistadome Coach?

Vistadome is an ultra-modern coach made by the Integral Coach Factory of Indian Railways. These coaches have features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge, so passengers can witness breath-taking views of the route.

In addition, Vistadome coaches have a seating capacity of 44 and they are equipped with Wi-Fi, GPS, and infotainment systems giving passengers a luxurious travel experience.