Woman Power: Hima Das wins 5th Gold in 18 Days

TNI Bureau: Indian Sprinter Hima Das won a Gold at Tabor Athletics Meet in Czech Republic, as she won the 400-metre race by clocking 52.09 seconds yesterday.

It was Hima’s 5th Gold Medal in World Athletics arena in the last 18 days. Earlier, she won the 200m race at the Tabor Athletics Meet in Czech Republic. Hima clocked 23.25 seconds to clinch Gold.

Hima got the first Gold on July 2 when she had clocked 23.65s to win the 200m race in Europe. Then on July 8, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland. Again she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic on July 13.

Hima may add another Gold to her kitty, as the Silver Medal won by the Mixed 4×400 Relay team at 2008 Asian Games in Jakarta could be upgraded to Gold as one of the Gold Medal winning Bahrain team members – Kemi Adekoya failed the dope test and handed over a 4-year ban. Official confirmation is awaited.

The News Insight

Also Read: Nation salutes Hima Das for winning 4th Gold in 15 Days