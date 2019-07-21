India’s Tour of West Indies: Know more about Navdeep Saini & Rahul Chahar

TNI Bureau: The BCCI has announced teams for Tests, ODIs and T20s for the upcoming tour of West Indies starting August 3. As informed earlier, MS Dhoni has taken a break. Two new faces – Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar got the nod this time.

Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey made a comeback to both ODIs as well as T20I team. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the ODIs. Rishabh Pant got the nod to play in all three formats.

Some players of India ‘A’ squad, who played against the West Indies ‘A’ team, have been included in the squad. They are Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Krunal Pandya.

Navdeep Saini – He is a Fast Bowler, who can bowl at a speed of 150km per hour. He has taken 120 wickets in 43 First Class matches apart from 63 wickets 40 List A matches. In T20I, he has taken 30 wickets in 34 matches.

In the domestic season of 2017-18, Saini took 34 wickets to help Delhi make it to the Ranji Trophy final. Navdeep has been chosen for both ODIs and T20Is.

Rahul Chahar – Spinner Rahul will join his cousin brother Deepak Chahar in the T20I squad. Deepak has already played a T20I & 1 ODI so far. Rahul has been rewarded for his performance for Mumbai Indians in IPL season this year where he took 13 wickets from 13 matches.

Rahul has so far played 14 first-class matches and took 63 wickets, including 6 five-wicket hauls. In 24 List-A games, he took 42 wickets. Rahul has also taken 27 wickets from 16 T20Is.

India’s Tour of West Indies:

Team for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Team for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

Team for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

