India win Mixed Doubles GOLD at Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

By TNI Bureau
Commonwealth Table Tennis
TNI Bureau: India, which won the Gold medals in Men’s and Women’s team events earlier, won the Mixed Doubles title as G Sathiyan and Archana Kamath defeated Pang Koen and Goi Rui Xuan in the Final at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack.

India won both Bronze medals at this event.

GOLD: G Sathiyan, Archana Kamath (India)

SILVER: Pang Koen, Goi Rui Xuan (Singapore)

BRONZE: A Sarath Kamal, Sreeja Akula (India) & Harmeet Desai, Ayhika Mukherjee (India).

Also Read: Indian Men & Women strike GOLD at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 

TNI Bureau
