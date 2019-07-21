India win Mixed Doubles GOLD at Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

TNI Bureau: India, which won the Gold medals in Men’s and Women’s team events earlier, won the Mixed Doubles title as G Sathiyan and Archana Kamath defeated Pang Koen and Goi Rui Xuan in the Final at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack.

India won both Bronze medals at this event.

GOLD: G Sathiyan, Archana Kamath (India)

SILVER: Pang Koen, Goi Rui Xuan (Singapore)

BRONZE: A Sarath Kamal, Sreeja Akula (India) & Harmeet Desai, Ayhika Mukherjee (India).

The News Insight

Also Read: Indian Men & Women strike GOLD at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship