Nation salutes Hima Das for winning 4th Gold in 15 Days

TNI Bureau: There seems to be no stopping Hima Das as the ace Indian sprinter clinched her fourth International Gold within 15 days after she won the 200m race at the Tabor Athletics Meet in Czech Republic on Wednesday. Hima clocked 23.25 seconds to clinch Gold.

This was Hima’s fourth Gold since July 2 when she had clocked 23.65s to win Gold in Europe.

Then on July 8, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland. Again she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic on July 13.