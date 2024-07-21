The Power Hungry Ecosystem in Odisha

TNI Bureau: While the government has changed in Odisha, the ecosystem remains intact barring the removal of a few officers at the top who worked like party men. While they are out of the power system now, the other officers seek to stick to their job.

The ‘Mohan Sarkar’ too fell in the trap of the ecosystem by extending their services – whether Sarat Chandra Mishra (WATCO) or Sarada Prasad Panda (H&UD).

Sarat Chandra Mishra, who retired as Superintending Engineer of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), has been working as COO (Central) at Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) under the Housing and Urban Development Department. He got an extension by 6 months.

OAS officer Sarada Prasad Panda, who has been working in the Urban Development Department for the last 14 years, appointed as the Special Duty (OSD) of the Housing and Urban Development Minister. He was a close to the tainted IAS Mathivathanan, who was recently shunted from H&UD.

Another Engineer Debasundar Mohapatra’s service has been extended by another 6 months by Mohan Majhi Government. He retired as Additional Chief Engineer of Public Health division under the Housing & Urban Development Department, but posted as an Advisor in AMRUT. Nothing changed for him after the change in regime and he got another extension.

Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra, who retired as the Chief Engineer, has appointed as the Advisor to Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Similarly, tenure of former Engineer Jaldhar Swain, has also been extended.

The most shocking appointment came from Mayurbhanj. Former Additional Collector of Mayurbhanj, Surath Chandra Mallik, has been appointed as an OSD, a year after his retirement. He is said to be close to Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, who happened to be the Mayurbhanj BJP President. Ironically, Surath Malik faced vigilance probe in the past.

The ‘Mohan Sarkar’ was supposed to break the bureaucratic chain and relieve the officers who have been sticking to power for long, even after retirement. Instead, it followed the same old process to rehabilitate and accommodate them. And, the Housing & Urban Development department is all set to become the Hub of corruption again, with these tainted officials.