Santrupt Misra declares Family Assets worth Rs 482 Crore in Poll Affidavit

TNI Bureau: Former HR head of Aditya Birla Group and BJD’s MP candidate from Cuttack, Santrupt Misra the richest candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.

According to the affidavit he has submitted during filing of his nomination papers before returning officer-cum-collector, Cuttack Arindam Dakua, he and his wife Alka A Misra possess movable and immovable property to the tune of Rs 482,21,02,942.

Out of the total Rs 482,21,02,942, Santrupt has a property of worth Rs 461.8, his wife has a property of worth Rs 20.4 Crore.

Santrupt’s movable property of Rs 408.74 Crore includes savings, investment, 100 gram gold jewellery, a MG ZS EV, a BMW sports car, a Mercedes car, a Mahindra SUV etc and his immovable property includes an agricultural land in Maharashtra, residential buildings including flats in Hyderabad and Mumbai worth Rs 53,06,10,000.

On the other hand, Alka’s movable property of Rs 11.72 Core include savings, investments, a Honda City car, 250 gram gold jewellery, etc. She also has a flat in Maharashtra, plot and flat in Mumbai worth Rs 8,68,50,000.

Santrupt also has given an unsecured loan amounting to Rs 6,53,72,750 to his wife.

It is to be noted here that the former HR head of Aditya Birla Group joined the State ruling party in February after opting for voluntary retirement from the company.