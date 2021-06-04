Watch Family Man Season 2 on Amazon Prime

TNI Bureau: The first season of the action thriller series The Family Man premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. While many other shows have been released on the OTT platform since then, fans of the programme have been anxiously anticipating the release of a second season. The Family Man season 2 was originally set to premiere on February 19, 2021, but was pushed back until summer 2021.



Raj & D.K., the creators of the Amazon Original, shared the news on their official Instagram account. In a subsequent post, on the day of the trailer’s publication, it was revealed that The Family Man season 2 premiered on June 3rd, 2021.

The second season is back with the original cast led by Manoj Bajpayee. This season also includes the late actor Asif Basra. Samantha Akkineni, a prominent south Indian actress, makes her digital debut in the second season. Despite the fact that her inclusion in the teaser sparked some criticism, the filmmakers defended her, saying she “took an extreme risk to do this role.”



Manoj Bajpayee will reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari, with Priyamani reprising her role as his wife Suchitra, Sharib Hashmi reprising his role as JK Talpade, and more. On YouTube, the teaser, which was uploaded on May 19, 2021, has received over 50 million views.



Raj and DK issued a statement after the uproar over the portrayal of Tamil people and their culture in Season 2 – “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people.”



Domestic strife collides with diplomatic tensions in the second season, which is a fast but tamer follow-up to season one, which was spectacular in 2019. Srikant Tiwari, now a corporate drudge, is struggling to fit in. As his friend JK reminds him in an early scene, saving the world is no longer his duty. When his marriage begins to fall apart, Srikant turns to the one safe haven in his mental closet: his past job as a covert spy for a secretive government organization.



This time, though, the stakes are much higher. Srikant becomes entangled in a web of geopolitical intrigue when a gang of Sri Lankan Tamil rebels (LTTE) orchestrates a plot to kill India’s prime minister, and uses his personal relationships as bait to get him out of the way.

