TNI Evening News Headlines – June 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 753 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 126 Quarantine cases and 622 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 11,347 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 724,402.

➡️ Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organises first-ever Startup Exposition in Odisha.

➡️ Construction of Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium at BPUT Campus, Rourkela gains momentum with the Bhoomi Pujan event today.

➡️ Odisha receives 2 bids in its global e-tender floated by OSMCL for procurement of COVID vaccines. Price bid to open on June 9.

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2021 to be webcasted on DD ODIA. Live Feed of Snana Jatra, Gundicha Jatra, Bahuda Jatra, Suna-Besha & Niladri-Bije will be provided to recommended electronics media and web media channels in Odisha free of cost.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) allows observance of Shital Sasthi Yatra of Lord Lingaraj with limited number of servitors.

➡️ BMC started mandatory COVID-19 testing for vendors/hawkers from today.

➡️ Chit fund scam: Odisha Government launches website to refund duped depositors.

➡️ Rain, Thunderstorm to lash Odisha till June 9; fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely around June 11.

➡️ Petrol Price soars at Rs 100/Litre in States like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Leh (UT) and Telangana.

India News

➡️ DCGI permits Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture SPUTNIK V COVID-19 vaccine for examination test and analysis at its licensed facility at Hadapsar: Sources.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ PM Modi reviewed India’s vaccination drive including the steps being taken to assist vaccine manufacturers and the need to further reduce vaccine wastage.

➡️ Visa period of foreigners stranded in India due to COVID-19 pandemic valid till Aug 31.

➡️ The University Grants Commission (UGC) urges Universities, Colleges to observe World Environment Day on June 5.

➡️ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs state health department to not allow home quarantine to Covid patients of any age group with comorbidities

➡️ Reliance Foundation seeks Govt’s nod to import 20 lakh doses of US-based Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine to inoculate its workforce pan India: Sources.

➡️ Yami Gautam marries ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar.

➡️ Delhi High Court dismisses Juhi Chawla’s suit against 5G, imposes fine of Rs 20 lakh.

World News

➡️ The head of China’s Wuhan virology lab, also called as the ‘bat woman’, and an expert from the University of North Carolina in the US had flagged COVID risk in 2015: Report.

➡️ Nigeria Government ‘indefinitely’ suspends Twitter in the country.

➡️ Britain’s medicines regulator approves #COVID19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for use on 12 to 15 years old children.

➡️ US Vice President Kamala Harris dials PM Modi as US gives details of first vaccine tranche.

➡️ Joe Biden blacklists 28 More Chinese firms to Investors, says White House.

➡️ Japan donates more than 1 Million AstraZeneca Vaccines to Taiwan.

➡️ Facebook suspension of Trump to last 2 years. The social media platform will then assess lifting the suspension.