Odisha CHSE Class 12 Board Examination cancelled

TNI Bureau: In a major decision, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday has ordered cancellation of Class 12 Board Examination conducted by CHSE in view of the second wave of Covid pandemic.

The Chief Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CHSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. Students’ life is more important than examination, the CM said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CHSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board examinations.