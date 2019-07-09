Viral Video: Elderly Couple from Ghaziabad allege torture by Son, Daughter-in-law

TNI Bureau: In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, an elderly couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad can be seen claiming that their son and daughter-in-law are pressurising them to vacate the house which has been built with their hard-earned money.

Inderjeet Grover, 68, a heart patient and his wife Pushpa Grover of the same age, a arthritis patient has taken to social media to share their ordeal of being harassed by their son and daughter-in-law. Inderjeet said his son and daughter-in-law are unconcerned where their parents would go, whether they live or die.

Inderjeet further said that he has written to the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad to get him out of the clutches of his son and daughter-in-law.